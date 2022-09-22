Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 84,335 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Pontem Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Pontem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the second quarter worth about $12,324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.