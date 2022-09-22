Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $570.49

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.49 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.28). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.65), with a volume of 6,823 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 586.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of £231.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,930.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

