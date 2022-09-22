Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.30. 17,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWCDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.