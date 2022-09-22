Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 5.6%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 206,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 181,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Power Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.95 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Power Metals

(Get Rating)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.