PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 2.6%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 4,195,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,362,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £58.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.20.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

Further Reading

