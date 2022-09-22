Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.48. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,699. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

