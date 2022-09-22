Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,204. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.