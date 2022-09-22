Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $650,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

