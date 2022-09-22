Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

