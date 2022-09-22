Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 31.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Target by 16.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Target by 7.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Target by 107.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 3.3 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

TGT traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. 82,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

