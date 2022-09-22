Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 28,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,733. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

