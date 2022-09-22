Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 144 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,700,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.