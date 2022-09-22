Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.04. 5,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.