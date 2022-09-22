Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.47. 24,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

