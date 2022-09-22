Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $413,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 428,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,108,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.