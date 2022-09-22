Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty accounts for 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $63,604,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 10,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,938. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.