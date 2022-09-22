Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 542 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,491,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

AAON stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.70. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

