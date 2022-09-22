Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading Down 4.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 18,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 26,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 76.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

