Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.01, but opened at $36.10. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 2,008 shares.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,197,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,912.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,660 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.