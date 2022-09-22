Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 4.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. 4,837,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.