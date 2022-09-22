ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQRR opened at $46.64 on Thursday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,039,000.

