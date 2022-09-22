ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises 3.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 199,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,144. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

