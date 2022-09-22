ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 6.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.18% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 753,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,234,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

