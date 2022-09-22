Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

