PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 1,176 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 305,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

