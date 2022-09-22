Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

Shares of PSA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,992. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average of $342.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

