Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 103,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 598,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 57.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.