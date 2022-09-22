PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Trading Down 2.8 %

PVH stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 13,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

