Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for RH Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $6.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.84 per share.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share.

RH Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH opened at $256.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.90. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $708.58. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,160 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.