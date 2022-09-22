Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.69 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

