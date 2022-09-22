Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Boosted by KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.33 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

STLD opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

