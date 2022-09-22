Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,045,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

