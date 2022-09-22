QANplatform (QANX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $150,838.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform launched on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

