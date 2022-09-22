Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Down 2.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Qantas Airways Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

