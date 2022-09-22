QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.68. 8,670,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,650. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

