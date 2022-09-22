Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 2285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 416.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 569.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 229,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

