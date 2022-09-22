R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.62

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 29037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

