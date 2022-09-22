Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,782,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

