Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Dividend of $1.28

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.2782 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Randstad Price Performance

Randstad stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Randstad

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

