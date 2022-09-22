Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Holdings Decreased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 26,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,541. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

