Raydium Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $76.62 million and $11.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,980 coins and its circulating supply is 135,906,404 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.