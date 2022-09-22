Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.12. 31,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

