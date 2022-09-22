Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23,350.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $744,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 184,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,215. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $141.42 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

