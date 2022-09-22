Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.11.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

