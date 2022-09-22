Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

