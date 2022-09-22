Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 75,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Aflac by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,599. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.