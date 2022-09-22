Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 768 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $244.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

