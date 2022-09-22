Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $499.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.82 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

