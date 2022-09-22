Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 164,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

