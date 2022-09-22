Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,330 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

